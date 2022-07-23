After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?
If a bacterium that normally lives in the gastrointestinal tract is plunged into a salty solution, what would occur?
a. Halophilic adjustment
b. Osmotic concentration
c. Lysis
d. Plasmolysis
e. Nothing
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Osmosis and Water Movement
Plasmolysis in Bacteria
Halophilic Adaptation
Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply.
a. Anaerobic thermophile
b. Anaerobic mesophile
c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile
d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile
e. Microaerophilic mesophile
A Salmonella species is grown for 8 hours. In this time, each cell divides about four times. What is the generation time?
Choose the false statement about binary fission.
a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.
b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.
c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.
d. It leads to exponential population growth.
e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.