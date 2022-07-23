Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?
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Key Concepts
Bacterial Growth Phases
Persister Cells and Dormancy
Nutrient Limitation and Metabolic Adaptation
You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.
Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?
a. Manual cell counts
b. Measuring dry weight of cells
c. Viable plate count
d. Measuring biochemical activity
e. Coulter counter
Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply.
a. Anaerobic thermophile
b. Anaerobic mesophile
c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile
d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile
e. Microaerophilic mesophile
Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Choose the false statement about binary fission.
a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.
b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.
c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.
d. It leads to exponential population growth.
e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.