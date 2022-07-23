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Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 9
Chapter 7, Problem 9

Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Table matching terms like Sterilization, Antisepsis, and Disinfection with their corresponding descriptions.

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1
Carefully read each term and its corresponding descriptions to understand their meanings and relationships.
Identify key characteristics or definitions associated with each term based on your microbiology knowledge.
Compare each description with the known features of the terms to find the best matches; remember that a term can correspond to multiple descriptions.
Use a process of elimination for descriptions that clearly do not fit certain terms to narrow down the correct matches.
Double-check your matches by reviewing the definitions and ensuring that each description logically fits the assigned term(s).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Terminology in Microbiology

Understanding specific microbiological terms is essential for correctly matching them to their definitions. Terms often describe structures, functions, or processes unique to microorganisms, so familiarity with vocabulary ensures accurate identification.
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Introduction to Microbiology

Microbial Structures and Functions

Many microbiology terms relate to cellular components or physiological processes. Knowing the role and characteristics of microbial structures, such as cell walls, flagella, or spores, helps in associating terms with their correct descriptions.
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Multiple Associations in Matching Questions

In matching exercises where a term can correspond to multiple descriptions, it is important to recognize that concepts may overlap. This requires careful analysis to link all relevant descriptions to a single term without confusion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.

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Textbook Question

You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?

a. Follow aseptic protocols.

b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.

c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.

d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.

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Textbook Question

In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?

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Textbook Question

Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?

a. Manual cell counts

b. Measuring dry weight of cells

c. Viable plate count

d. Measuring biochemical activity

e. Coulter counter

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Textbook Question

You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable equipment used for the patient?

a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.

b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.

c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.

d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.

e. None of the above.

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Textbook Question

Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:

a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.

b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.

c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.

d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.

e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.

f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.

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