Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
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Key Concepts
Terminology in Microbiology
Microbial Structures and Functions
Multiple Associations in Matching Questions
You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.
In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?
Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?
a. Manual cell counts
b. Measuring dry weight of cells
c. Viable plate count
d. Measuring biochemical activity
e. Coulter counter
You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable equipment used for the patient?
a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.
b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.
c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.
d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.
e. None of the above.
Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:
a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.
b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.
c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.
d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.
e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.
f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.