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Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 10
Chapter 7, Problem 10

You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.

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1
Step 1: Understand the goal of collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis, which is to obtain a specimen that accurately represents the infection or condition without contamination.
Step 2: Recognize that following aseptic protocols is crucial to prevent contamination of the sample by external microorganisms, which could lead to false results or misdiagnosis.
Step 3: Consider that while refrigerating samples (option b) can be important for preserving some specimens, it is secondary to ensuring the sample is collected properly and uncontaminated.
Step 4: Note that determining if the pathogen is an aerobe or anaerobe (option c) is important for culturing but comes after proper sample collection.
Step 5: Understand that removing normal flora (option d) is not always possible or necessary before collection; the key is to avoid contamination during collection by following aseptic techniques.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aseptic Technique

Aseptic technique involves procedures that prevent contamination of clinical samples by unwanted microorganisms. It is crucial during sample collection to ensure that the results reflect the true microbial content of the specimen, avoiding false positives or misleading data.
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Sample Handling and Storage

Proper handling and storage of clinical samples, such as refrigeration, help preserve the viability of microorganisms and prevent overgrowth or death of pathogens. However, immediate refrigeration is not always the first priority compared to preventing contamination.
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Role of Normal Flora and Pathogen Identification

Understanding the presence of normal flora and differentiating pathogens is important for accurate diagnosis. However, removing normal flora before collection is often impractical; instead, correct collection techniques and interpretation help distinguish pathogens from normal microbiota.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?

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Textbook Question

Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?

a. Manual cell counts

b. Measuring dry weight of cells

c. Viable plate count

d. Measuring biochemical activity

e. Coulter counter

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Textbook Question

You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable equipment used for the patient?

a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.

b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.

c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.

d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.

e. None of the above.

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Textbook Question

Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.

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Textbook Question

Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:

a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.

b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.

c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.

d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.

e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.

f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.

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Textbook Question

Choose the false statement about turbidity as an enumeration method.

a. It is an indirect enumeration method.

b. It is performed using a spectrophotometer.

c. It must be done using a liquid culture.

d. It differentiates between live and dead cells.

e. It is a rapid enumeration method.

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