If you were a manufacturer of electronic pacemakers for heart implantation, which agent would you most likely use to treat your product?
a. Ethanol
b. Iodophor
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclave
e. Ethylene oxide
If you were a manufacturer of electronic pacemakers for heart implantation, which agent would you most likely use to treat your product?
a. Ethanol
b. Iodophor
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclave
e. Ethylene oxide
You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.
_____________ microbes use oxygen in metabolism, while _____________ do not.
Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:
a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.
b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.
c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.
d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.
e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.
f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.
Choose the false statement about turbidity as an enumeration method.
a. It is an indirect enumeration method.
b. It is performed using a spectrophotometer.
c. It must be done using a liquid culture.
d. It differentiates between live and dead cells.
e. It is a rapid enumeration method.