Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 16
Chapter 5, Problem 16

Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the genetic code table in the chapter to help you):
a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC
b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA
c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG
d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG
e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of mutation types: a missense mutation changes the codon to one that codes for a different amino acid; a nonsense mutation changes the codon to a stop codon, causing premature termination; a silent mutation changes the codon but still codes for the same amino acid.
Step 2: For each mutation, identify the original amino acid coded by the original mRNA codon using the genetic code table.
Step 3: Identify the amino acid or stop signal coded by the mutated mRNA codon using the genetic code table.
Step 4: Compare the original and mutated amino acids: if the mutated codon codes for the same amino acid, classify as silent; if it codes for a different amino acid, classify as missense; if it codes for a stop codon, classify as nonsense.
Step 5: Apply this process to each codon pair (original and mutated) given in parts a through e to classify each mutation accordingly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Point Mutations

Point mutations are changes in a single nucleotide of DNA or mRNA. Missense mutations alter a codon to code for a different amino acid, potentially changing protein function. Nonsense mutations convert a codon into a stop codon, leading to premature termination of translation. Silent mutations change a codon without altering the encoded amino acid, having no effect on the protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:44
Types of Mutations

Genetic Code and Codon-Amino Acid Relationship

The genetic code consists of codons, three-nucleotide sequences in mRNA that specify amino acids. Each codon corresponds to one amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis. Understanding the codon table is essential to determine how mutations affect the amino acid sequence and classify mutation types.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

Impact of Mutations on Protein Synthesis

Mutations can affect protein synthesis by altering the amino acid sequence or causing early termination. Missense mutations may change protein structure and function, nonsense mutations truncate proteins, and silent mutations do not affect the protein. Recognizing these effects helps predict mutation consequences on cellular function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Introduction to Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.

1076
views
Textbook Question

Select all the true statements about repressible operons:

a. By default they are on until turned off.

b. An example is the lactose operon.

c. An example is the arginine operon.

d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.

1268
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following helps to prevent mutations? Select all that apply.

a. Conjugation

b. Transposons

c. Transduction

d. DNA proofreading

e. Specialized transduction

f. Excision repair

1660
views
Textbook Question

Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?

a. Contains uracil

b. Usually double stranded

c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells

d. Contains thymine

e. Is made by transcription

f. Contains adenine

g. Made of nucleotides

h. Contains ribose

i. Contains phosphodiester bonds

j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction

1406
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.

a. Methylation

b. Riboswitches

c. Operons

d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

e. Transcription factors

846
views
Textbook Question

Quorum sensing helps cells _______.

a. mutate

b. form biofilms

c. carry out transduction

d. copy their DNA

e. perform conjugation

1378
views