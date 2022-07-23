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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 10
Chapter 5, Problem 10

For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.

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Understand the lactose operon system: It is a set of genes involved in the metabolism of lactose in bacteria, primarily E. coli. The operon is regulated by the presence or absence of lactose and glucose.
Identify the role of the inducer molecule: Lactose (or its isomer allolactose) acts as the inducer that binds to the repressor protein, causing it to change shape and release from the operator region, allowing transcription to proceed.
Recognize the role of the repressor protein: The repressor binds to the operator to block transcription when lactose is absent. For the operon to be 'on,' the repressor must not be bound to the operator, which means it must be inactive or absent from the operator site.
Consider the effect of glucose presence: When glucose is present, it inhibits the activation of the operon by lowering cyclic AMP (cAMP) levels, which are necessary for the cAMP receptor protein (CRP) to bind and activate transcription. Therefore, glucose must be absent or at low levels for the operon to be fully active.
Summarize the conditions for the operon to be 'on': Lactose (or allolactose) must be present to inactivate the repressor, and glucose must be absent to allow cAMP-CRP complex formation and activation of transcription.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lactose Operon Structure and Function

The lactose operon (lac operon) is a set of genes in bacteria that enables the metabolism of lactose. It includes structural genes, a promoter, an operator, and regulatory elements that control transcription based on environmental signals.
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Structure of an Operon

Role of Allolactose (Inducer) in Operon Activation

Allolactose, a derivative of lactose, acts as an inducer by binding to the lac repressor protein, causing it to change shape and detach from the operator. This removal allows RNA polymerase to transcribe the operon genes.
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Inducible Operons

Function of the Lac Repressor Protein

The lac repressor is a protein that binds to the operator region of the lac operon to block transcription when lactose is absent. Its absence from the operator is necessary for the operon to be 'on' and actively transcribed.
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The Lac Operon
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?

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Label the following as a biological, chemical, or physical mutagen:

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Transposons:

Cigarette smoke:

Viruses:

X-rays:

Plasmids:

Alcohol:

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What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.

a. Methylation

b. Riboswitches

c. Operons

d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

e. Transcription factors

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Assume you have the DNA sequence 3'-ACGTATCCAGCAGCTCCACCAA-5'.

Use the genetic code table found in the chapter to answer the following questions:

a. What would the complementary DNA sequence be?

b. What would the corresponding mRNA sequence be?

c. Could the mRNA sequence you generated be translated? Why or why not?

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Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?

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