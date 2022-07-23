How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?
For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.
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Key Concepts
Lactose Operon Structure and Function
Role of Allolactose (Inducer) in Operon Activation
Function of the Lac Repressor Protein
Label the following as a biological, chemical, or physical mutagen:
UV radiation:
Transposons:
Cigarette smoke:
Viruses:
X-rays:
Plasmids:
Alcohol:
What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?
Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.
a. Methylation
b. Riboswitches
c. Operons
d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
e. Transcription factors
Assume you have the DNA sequence 3'-ACGTATCCAGCAGCTCCACCAA-5'.
Use the genetic code table found in the chapter to answer the following questions:
a. What would the complementary DNA sequence be?
b. What would the corresponding mRNA sequence be?
c. Could the mRNA sequence you generated be translated? Why or why not?
Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?