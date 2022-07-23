Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.
In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.
a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Griffith's Experiment and Bacterial Transformation
Role of the Bacterial Capsule in Virulence
Heat-Killed Bacteria and Their Effect on Infection
Select all the true statements about repressible operons:
a. By default they are on until turned off.
b. An example is the lactose operon.
c. An example is the arginine operon.
d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.
Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.
Use the genetic code table in the chapter and the DNA sequence below to answer the following questions:
3'-TACATAAAATAATGGCGTTCTATT-5'
a. What would the mRNA sequence be, based on the provided DNA sequence?
b. What would the corresponding polypeptide sequence be for this DNA sequence?
c. What tRNA anticodon loop would correspond to the third codon of the mRNA?
d. What would the mRNA and polypeptide sequences be if the second adenine in the DNA was deleted?
Which of the following is produced by transcription?
a. mRNA
b. Protein
c. DNA
d. None of the above
Quorum sensing helps cells _______.
a. mutate
b. form biofilms
c. carry out transduction
d. copy their DNA
e. perform conjugation