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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 19
Chapter 5, Problem 19

Quorum sensing helps cells _______.
a. mutate
b. form biofilms
c. carry out transduction
d. copy their DNA
e. perform conjugation

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Understand the concept of quorum sensing: it is a communication mechanism used by bacteria to detect and respond to the density of their population through signaling molecules.
Recall that quorum sensing allows bacteria to coordinate certain behaviors that are more effective when performed by a group rather than by individual cells.
Review the options given and consider which bacterial activities are commonly regulated by quorum sensing, such as biofilm formation, virulence factor production, or bioluminescence.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to quorum sensing, such as mutation, DNA copying, or genetic transfer methods like transduction and conjugation, which are not directly controlled by quorum sensing.
Conclude that quorum sensing primarily helps cells to form biofilms, which are structured communities of bacteria adhering to surfaces and each other.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quorum Sensing

Quorum sensing is a communication mechanism used by bacteria to detect and respond to cell population density through signaling molecules. It enables coordinated behavior once a threshold concentration is reached, influencing gene expression and group activities.
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Quorum Sensing

Biofilm Formation

Biofilms are structured communities of microbial cells attached to surfaces and embedded in a self-produced extracellular matrix. Quorum sensing regulates biofilm formation by controlling genes involved in adhesion and matrix production, enhancing survival and resistance.
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Bacterial Genetic Exchange Mechanisms

Processes like transduction and conjugation involve the transfer of genetic material between bacteria. These mechanisms are distinct from quorum sensing, which primarily regulates group behaviors rather than directly mediating DNA transfer or mutation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.

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Textbook Question

Select all the true statements about repressible operons:

a. By default they are on until turned off.

b. An example is the lactose operon.

c. An example is the arginine operon.

d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.

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Textbook Question

In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.

a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

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Textbook Question

Which of the following helps to prevent mutations? Select all that apply.

a. Conjugation

b. Transposons

c. Transduction

d. DNA proofreading

e. Specialized transduction

f. Excision repair

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Textbook Question

Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.

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Textbook Question

Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the genetic code table in the chapter to help you):

a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC

b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA

c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG

d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG

e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA

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