Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.
Quorum sensing helps cells _______.
a. mutate
b. form biofilms
c. carry out transduction
d. copy their DNA
e. perform conjugation
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Key Concepts
Quorum Sensing
Biofilm Formation
Bacterial Genetic Exchange Mechanisms
Select all the true statements about repressible operons:
a. By default they are on until turned off.
b. An example is the lactose operon.
c. An example is the arginine operon.
d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.
In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.
a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
Which of the following helps to prevent mutations? Select all that apply.
a. Conjugation
b. Transposons
c. Transduction
d. DNA proofreading
e. Specialized transduction
f. Excision repair
Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.
Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the genetic code table in the chapter to help you):
a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC
b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA
c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG
d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG
e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA