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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 12
Chapter 5, Problem 12

What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?

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Understand the role of a promoter in gene expression: A promoter is a DNA sequence located upstream of a gene that serves as the binding site for RNA polymerase and transcription factors, initiating transcription.
Recognize that if a gene's promoter is deleted or severely mutated, RNA polymerase and associated transcription factors may not be able to bind effectively to the DNA.
Consider that without proper binding of RNA polymerase, the transcription of the gene into messenger RNA (mRNA) will be significantly reduced or completely halted.
Realize that a lack of mRNA production means the gene's encoded protein will not be synthesized, leading to loss of gene function at the protein level.
Conclude that the likely consequence of promoter deletion or severe mutation is a loss or severe reduction of gene expression, which can affect cellular function depending on the gene's role.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Promoter Function

A gene promoter is a DNA sequence located upstream of a gene that serves as the binding site for RNA polymerase and transcription factors. It is essential for initiating transcription, controlling when and how much a gene is expressed.
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Impact of Promoter Deletion or Mutation

If a promoter is deleted or severely mutated, RNA polymerase cannot effectively bind to the DNA, leading to reduced or completely halted transcription of the gene. This results in little to no production of the gene’s corresponding RNA and protein.
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Gene Expression Regulation

Gene expression is tightly regulated at the transcriptional level, with promoters playing a key role. Changes in promoter sequences can disrupt normal gene regulation, affecting cellular function and potentially causing phenotypic consequences or disease.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?

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Textbook Question

In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.

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Textbook Question

For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.

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Textbook Question

Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?

a. Contains uracil

b. Usually double stranded

c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells

d. Contains thymine

e. Is made by transcription

f. Contains adenine

g. Made of nucleotides

h. Contains ribose

i. Contains phosphodiester bonds

j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.

a. Methylation

b. Riboswitches

c. Operons

d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

e. Transcription factors

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Textbook Question

Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?

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