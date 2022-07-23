How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?
What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Gene Promoter Function
Impact of Promoter Deletion or Mutation
Gene Expression Regulation
In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.
For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.
Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?
a. Contains uracil
b. Usually double stranded
c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells
d. Contains thymine
e. Is made by transcription
f. Contains adenine
g. Made of nucleotides
h. Contains ribose
i. Contains phosphodiester bonds
j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction
Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.
a. Methylation
b. Riboswitches
c. Operons
d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
e. Transcription factors
Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?