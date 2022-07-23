In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.
Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.
a. Methylation
b. Riboswitches
c. Operons
d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
e. Transcription factors
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Key Concepts
Pre-transcriptional Regulation
DNA Methylation
Operons
For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.
What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?
Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?
a. Contains uracil
b. Usually double stranded
c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells
d. Contains thymine
e. Is made by transcription
f. Contains adenine
g. Made of nucleotides
h. Contains ribose
i. Contains phosphodiester bonds
j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction
Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the genetic code table in the chapter to help you):
a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC
b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA
c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG
d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG
e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA
Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?