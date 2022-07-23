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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 13
Chapter 5, Problem 13

Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that apply.
a. Methylation
b. Riboswitches
c. Operons
d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
e. Transcription factors

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what pre-transcriptional regulation means. It refers to the control mechanisms that affect gene expression before the process of transcription begins, primarily influencing whether or not a gene is transcribed into RNA.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it acts before transcription starts. Methylation (a) involves adding methyl groups to DNA, often silencing genes by preventing transcription factor binding, so it is a pre-transcriptional mechanism.
Step 3: Riboswitches (b) are RNA elements that regulate gene expression by binding small molecules and affecting transcription or translation after the RNA is made, so they are not pre-transcriptional but rather post-transcriptional or translational regulators.
Step 4: Operons (c) are clusters of genes regulated together at the transcriptional level, involving promoters and operators that control RNA polymerase binding, so operons are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation.
Step 5: Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) (d) and transcription factors (e) differ: siRNAs act after transcription by degrading mRNA or blocking translation (post-transcriptional), while transcription factors (e) bind DNA to promote or inhibit transcription initiation, making them pre-transcriptional regulators.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pre-transcriptional Regulation

Pre-transcriptional regulation refers to mechanisms that control gene expression before the process of transcription begins. This includes modifications to DNA or chromatin structure that affect the accessibility of genes to the transcription machinery, thereby influencing whether a gene is transcribed.
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Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

DNA Methylation

DNA methylation involves adding methyl groups to cytosine bases in DNA, often leading to gene silencing. It is a key epigenetic modification that prevents transcription factors from binding to DNA, thus serving as a pre-transcriptional regulatory mechanism.
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DNA Methylation

Operons

Operons are clusters of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulatory elements, primarily found in prokaryotes. They regulate gene expression at the transcriptional level by enabling coordinated control of multiple genes before transcription starts.
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Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.

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Textbook Question

For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.

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Textbook Question

What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?

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Textbook Question

Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?

a. Contains uracil

b. Usually double stranded

c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells

d. Contains thymine

e. Is made by transcription

f. Contains adenine

g. Made of nucleotides

h. Contains ribose

i. Contains phosphodiester bonds

j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction

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Textbook Question

Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the genetic code table in the chapter to help you):

a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC

b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA

c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG

d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG

e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA

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Textbook Question

Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?

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