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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 17
Chapter 5, Problem 17

Which of the following helps to prevent mutations? Select all that apply.
a. Conjugation
b. Transposons
c. Transduction
d. DNA proofreading
e. Specialized transduction
f. Excision repair

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mutations and their prevention. Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can occur spontaneously or due to external factors. Cells have mechanisms to prevent or correct these mutations to maintain genetic stability.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it helps prevent mutations. Conjugation (a) is a process of horizontal gene transfer between bacteria, not a mutation prevention mechanism.
Step 3: Transposons (b) are mobile genetic elements that can cause mutations by inserting themselves into new locations in the genome, so they do not prevent mutations but can actually cause them.
Step 4: Transduction (c) and specialized transduction (e) involve the transfer of bacterial DNA by bacteriophages, which is a form of gene transfer, not a mutation prevention process.
Step 5: DNA proofreading (d) and excision repair (f) are cellular mechanisms that detect and correct errors in DNA replication or damage, thereby preventing mutations. These are the correct choices for mutation prevention.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Proofreading

DNA proofreading is a mechanism carried out by DNA polymerases during replication to detect and correct errors in the newly synthesized DNA strand, reducing the rate of mutations by ensuring accurate base pairing.
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DNA Polymerase Proofreading

Excision Repair

Excision repair is a DNA repair process that removes damaged or incorrect bases from DNA strands and replaces them with the correct nucleotides, thereby preventing mutations from becoming permanent.
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Nucleotide Excision Repair

Horizontal Gene Transfer Mechanisms (Conjugation, Transduction, Transposons)

Conjugation, transduction, and transposons are mechanisms of horizontal gene transfer that introduce genetic variation but do not inherently prevent mutations; instead, they can sometimes increase genetic diversity or cause mutations.
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Horizontal Gene Transfer
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In eukaryotic cells, mRNA must be ___________ before it is ___________ into protein. In this process ___________ sequences are removed from the mRNA and ___________ are joined. A complex called the ___________ performs this process.

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Textbook Question

Select all the true statements about repressible operons:

a. By default they are on until turned off.

b. An example is the lactose operon.

c. An example is the arginine operon.

d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.

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Textbook Question

Does the statement apply to DNA, RNA, or both?

a. Contains uracil

b. Usually double stranded

c. Found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells

d. Contains thymine

e. Is made by transcription

f. Contains adenine

g. Made of nucleotides

h. Contains ribose

i. Contains phosphodiester bonds

j. Built in a 5' to 3' direction

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Textbook Question

Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.

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Textbook Question

Classify the effects of the following mutations as missense, nonsense, or silent (use the genetic code table in the chapter to help you):

a. mRNA codon AUG is mutated to AUC

b. mRNA codon UAC is mutated to UAA

c. mRNA codon GGC is mutated to GGG

d. mRNA codon UAA is mutated to UAG

e. mRNA codon UGG is mutated to CGA

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Textbook Question

Quorum sensing helps cells _______.

a. mutate

b. form biofilms

c. carry out transduction

d. copy their DNA

e. perform conjugation

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