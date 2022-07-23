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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 23
Chapter 5, Problem 23

Which of the following is produced by transcription?
a. mRNA
b. Protein
c. DNA
d. None of the above

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1
Understand the process of transcription in molecular biology: Transcription is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that during transcription, the enzyme RNA polymerase reads the DNA sequence and produces a complementary RNA strand.
Identify the type of RNA produced during transcription, which is messenger RNA (mRNA), carrying the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.
Recognize that protein synthesis occurs during translation, which is a separate process from transcription.
Conclude that among the options given, mRNA is the molecule produced by transcription.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which a segment of DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA) by the enzyme RNA polymerase. It is the first step in gene expression, where the genetic code from DNA is transcribed to produce an RNA molecule.
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Guided course
04:16
Initiation of Transcription

mRNA (Messenger RNA)

mRNA is the RNA molecule produced during transcription that carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome. It serves as a template for protein synthesis during translation.
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Guided course
08:44
2) RNA Splicing Creates Mature mRNA

Protein Synthesis (Translation)

Protein synthesis, or translation, is the process where ribosomes read the mRNA sequence to assemble amino acids into a protein. Unlike transcription, proteins are not produced directly from DNA but from the mRNA transcript.
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02:50
Proteins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following is a schematic of the parent DNA that is about to be repli­cated. Which side of the pictured DNA molecule (A or B) would be the leading side? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.

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Textbook Question

In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.

a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

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Textbook Question

Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.

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Textbook Question

Use the genetic code table in the chapter and the DNA sequence below to answer the following questions:

3'-TACATAAAATAATGGCGTTCTATT-5'

a. What would the mRNA sequence be, based on the provided DNA sequence?

b. What would the corresponding polypeptide sequence be for this DNA sequence?

c. What tRNA anticodon loop would correspond to the third codon of the mRNA?

d. What would the mRNA and polypeptide sequences be if the second adenine in the DNA was deleted?

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