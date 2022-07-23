Seven methods of measuring microbial growth were explained in this chapter. Categorize each as either a direct or an indirect method.
A pastry chef accidentally inoculated a cream pie with six S. aureus cells. If S. aureus has a generation time of 60 minutes, how many cells would be in the cream pie after 7 hours?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Bacterial Generation Time
Binary Fission and Exponential Growth
Calculating Bacterial Population Over Time
Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:
Medium 2 is:
a. Selective
b. Differential
c. Both selective and differential
Which one of the following temperatures would most likely kill a mesophile?
a. -50℃
b. 0℃
c. 9℃
d. 37℃
e. 60℃
By deep-freezing, bacteria can be stored without harm for extended periods. Why do refrigeration and freezing preserve foods?
Assume you inoculated 100 facultatively anaerobic cells onto nutrient agar and incubated the plate aerobically. You then inoculated 100 cells of the same species onto nutrient agar and incubated the second plate anaerobically. After incubation for 24 hours, you should have
a. more colonies on the aerobic plate.
b. more colonies on the anaerobic plate.
c. the same number of colonies on both plates.
The term trace elements refers to
a. The elements CHONPS.
b. Vitamins.
c. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.
d. Small mineral requirements.
e. Toxic substances.