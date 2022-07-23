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Ch. 6 - Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial GrowthProblem 5
Chapter 6, Problem 5

By deep-freezing, bacteria can be stored without harm for extended periods. Why do refrigeration and freezing preserve foods?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that refrigeration and freezing preserve foods primarily by slowing down the metabolic activities of bacteria and other microorganisms, which are responsible for food spoilage.
Recognize that at lower temperatures, enzymatic reactions within bacteria slow down significantly, reducing their growth rate and reproduction.
Note that freezing causes water inside bacterial cells and in food to form ice crystals, which limits the availability of liquid water necessary for microbial metabolism and growth.
Consider that deep-freezing can also cause physical damage to bacterial cell structures due to ice crystal formation, further inhibiting their survival and activity.
Summarize that by reducing temperature, refrigeration and freezing create an environment that is unfavorable for bacterial growth, thereby preserving the food and extending its shelf life.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Metabolism and Growth

Microbial metabolism involves the biochemical processes that allow bacteria to grow and reproduce. Refrigeration and freezing slow down or halt these metabolic activities, preventing bacteria from multiplying and spoiling food.
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Effect of Temperature on Enzymatic Activity

Enzymes in bacteria catalyze essential reactions for survival. Lower temperatures reduce enzyme activity, thereby inhibiting bacterial functions. Freezing can stop enzymatic reactions almost completely, preserving food by preventing spoilage.
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Physical Impact of Freezing on Bacterial Cells

Freezing causes ice crystal formation, which can damage bacterial cell membranes and structures. While deep-freezing preserves bacteria for storage by halting activity, it also prevents bacterial growth in food by creating an inhospitable environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A pastry chef accidentally inoculated a cream pie with six S. aureus cells. If S. aureus has a generation time of 60 minutes, how many cells would be in the cream pie after 7 hours?

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Textbook Question

Which of the lines best depicts the log phase of Listeria monocytogenes growing in a human?

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Textbook Question

Seven methods of measuring microbial growth were explained in this chapter. Categorize each as either a direct or an indirect method.

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:

Medium 2 is:

a. Selective

b. Differential

c. Both selective and differential

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Textbook Question

Assume you inoculated 100 facultatively anaerobic cells onto nutrient agar and incubated the plate aerobically. You then inoculated 100 cells of the same species onto nutrient agar and incubated the second plate anaerobically. After incubation for 24 hours, you should have

a. more colonies on the aerobic plate.

b. more colonies on the anaerobic plate.

c. the same number of colonies on both plates.

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Textbook Question

The term trace elements refers to

a. The elements CHONPS.

b. Vitamins.

c. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.

d. Small mineral requirements.

e. Toxic substances.

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