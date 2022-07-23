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Chapter 6, Problem 5

By deep-freezing, bacteria can be stored without harm for extended periods. Why do refrigeration and freezing preserve foods?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that refrigeration and freezing preserve foods primarily by slowing down the metabolic activities of bacteria and other microorganisms, which are responsible for food spoilage. Recognize that at lower temperatures, enzymatic reactions within bacteria slow down significantly, reducing their growth rate and reproduction. View full solution Note that freezing causes water inside bacterial cells and in food to form ice crystals, which limits the availability of liquid water necessary for microbial metabolism and growth. Consider that deep-freezing can also cause physical damage to bacterial cell structures due to ice crystal formation, further inhibiting their survival and activity. Summarize that by reducing temperature, refrigeration and freezing create an environment that is unfavorable for bacterial growth, thereby preserving the food and extending its shelf life.

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