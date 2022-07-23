Textbook Question
Which of the lines best depicts the log phase of Listeria monocytogenes growing in a human?
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Which of the lines best depicts the log phase of Listeria monocytogenes growing in a human?
Seven methods of measuring microbial growth were explained in this chapter. Categorize each as either a direct or an indirect method.
Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:
Medium 1 is
a. Selective
b. Differential
c. Both selective and differential
Which of the lines best depicts the log phase of a thermophile incubated at room temperature?
Describe binary fission.
Macronutrients (needed in relatively large amounts) are often listed as CHONPS. What does each of these letters indicate, and why are they needed by the cell?