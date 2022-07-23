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Ch. 6 - Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial GrowthProblem 2
Chapter 6, Problem 2

Macronutrients (needed in relatively large amounts) are often listed as CHONPS. What does each of these letters indicate, and why are they needed by the cell?

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1
Identify each letter in the acronym CHONPS as representing a key macronutrient element essential for cellular life: C for Carbon, H for Hydrogen, O for Oxygen, N for Nitrogen, P for Phosphorus, and S for Sulfur.
Explain that Carbon (C) is the backbone of all organic molecules, forming the structural framework of carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids.
Describe Hydrogen (H) and Oxygen (O) as elements that are part of water and organic molecules, playing critical roles in cellular structure and biochemical reactions, including energy production.
Clarify that Nitrogen (N) is vital for the synthesis of amino acids, which build proteins, and nucleotides, which make up nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.
Discuss Phosphorus (P) as a key component of nucleic acids and ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the energy currency of the cell, and Sulfur (S) as important for certain amino acids and vitamins, contributing to protein structure and function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Macronutrients in Microbiology

Macronutrients are elements required by cells in large amounts to support vital functions such as growth, energy production, and structural integrity. In microbiology, these include carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur, collectively abbreviated as CHONPS.
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Role of Each Element in Cellular Function

Each element in CHONPS serves a specific role: Carbon forms the backbone of organic molecules; hydrogen and oxygen are key in water and organic compounds; nitrogen is essential for amino acids and nucleic acids; phosphorus is critical for ATP and nucleic acids; sulfur is important in some amino acids and vitamins.
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Importance of CHONPS for Cell Survival

CHONPS elements are fundamental for synthesizing macromolecules like proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, and carbohydrates. Without these nutrients, cells cannot maintain structure, replicate DNA, produce energy, or carry out metabolic processes necessary for survival.
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