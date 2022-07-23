Which of the following is not a characteristic of biofilms?
a. Antibiotic resistance
b. Hydrogel
c. Iron deficiency
d. Quorum sensing
Which of the following is not a characteristic of biofilms?
a. Antibiotic resistance
b. Hydrogel
c. Iron deficiency
d. Quorum sensing
Which of the following types of media would not be used to culture aerobes?
a. Selective media
b. Reducing media
c. Enrichment media
d. Differential media
e. Complex media
Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:
Medium 2 is:
a. Selective
b. Differential
c. Both selective and differential
Which one of the following temperatures would most likely kill a mesophile?
a. -50℃
b. 0℃
c. 9℃
d. 37℃
e. 60℃
Differentiate complex and chemically defined media.
The term trace elements refers to
a. The elements CHONPS.
b. Vitamins.
c. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.
d. Small mineral requirements.
e. Toxic substances.