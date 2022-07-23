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Ch. 6 - Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial GrowthProblem 7
Chapter 6, Problem 7

Nitrogen and phosphorus added to beaches following an oil spill encourage the growth of natural oil-degrading bacteria. Explain why the bacteria do not grow if nitrogen and phosphorus are not added.

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1
Understand that bacteria require essential nutrients to grow and reproduce, including carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, and other elements.
Recognize that in the context of an oil spill, the oil provides a rich source of carbon, but nitrogen and phosphorus are often limited in the environment.
Explain that nitrogen and phosphorus are critical for synthesizing key cellular components such as nucleic acids (DNA, RNA) and proteins, which are necessary for bacterial growth.
Describe that without sufficient nitrogen and phosphorus, bacteria cannot build these essential molecules, so their growth and reproduction are inhibited despite the presence of carbon from the oil.
Conclude that adding nitrogen and phosphorus to the beach environment removes this nutrient limitation, allowing the natural oil-degrading bacteria to multiply and effectively break down the oil.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limiting Nutrients in Microbial Growth

Microbial growth depends on the availability of essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. When these nutrients are scarce, they limit bacterial reproduction and metabolism, preventing population increase even if other resources like oil are present.
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Role of Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Cellular Functions

Nitrogen is vital for synthesizing amino acids and nucleic acids, while phosphorus is crucial for ATP production and nucleic acid structure. Without sufficient nitrogen and phosphorus, bacteria cannot build necessary cellular components to grow and reproduce.
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Bioremediation and Nutrient Supplementation

Bioremediation uses microbes to degrade pollutants like oil. Adding nitrogen and phosphorus to contaminated sites stimulates the growth of oil-degrading bacteria by overcoming nutrient limitations, enhancing the breakdown of hydrocarbons in the environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a characteristic of biofilms?

a. Antibiotic resistance

b. Hydrogel

c. Iron deficiency

d. Quorum sensing

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Textbook Question

Which of the following types of media would not be used to culture aerobes?

a. Selective media

b. Reducing media

c. Enrichment media

d. Differential media

e. Complex media

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:

Medium 2 is:

a. Selective

b. Differential

c. Both selective and differential

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following temperatures would most likely kill a mesophile?

a. -50℃

b. 0℃

c. 9℃

d. 37℃

e. 60℃

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Textbook Question

Differentiate complex and chemically defined media.

1989
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Textbook Question

The term trace elements refers to

a. The elements CHONPS.

b. Vitamins.

c. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.

d. Small mineral requirements.

e. Toxic substances.

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