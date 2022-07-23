Define and explain the importance of each of the following:
a. Catalase
b. Hydrogen peroxide
c. Peroxidase
d. Superoxide radical
e. Superoxide dismutase
Define and explain the importance of each of the following:
a. Catalase
b. Hydrogen peroxide
c. Peroxidase
d. Superoxide radical
e. Superoxide dismutase
Which of the lines best depicts the log phase of Listeria monocytogenes growing in a human?
Seven methods of measuring microbial growth were explained in this chapter. Categorize each as either a direct or an indirect method.
Assume you inoculated 100 facultatively anaerobic cells onto nutrient agar and incubated the plate aerobically. You then inoculated 100 cells of the same species onto nutrient agar and incubated the second plate anaerobically. After incubation for 24 hours, you should have
a. more colonies on the aerobic plate.
b. more colonies on the anaerobic plate.
c. the same number of colonies on both plates.
Describe binary fission.
Macronutrients (needed in relatively large amounts) are often listed as CHONPS. What does each of these letters indicate, and why are they needed by the cell?