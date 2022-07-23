Textbook Question
Define and explain the importance of each of the following:
a. Catalase
b. Hydrogen peroxide
c. Peroxidase
d. Superoxide radical
e. Superoxide dismutase
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Define and explain the importance of each of the following:
a. Catalase
b. Hydrogen peroxide
c. Peroxidase
d. Superoxide radical
e. Superoxide dismutase
Describe binary fission.
Macronutrients (needed in relatively large amounts) are often listed as CHONPS. What does each of these letters indicate, and why are they needed by the cell?