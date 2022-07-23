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Ch. 6 - Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial GrowthProblem 9
Chapter 6, Problem 9

Which of the following types of media would not be used to culture aerobes?
a. Selective media
b. Reducing media
c. Enrichment media
d. Differential media
e. Complex media

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of aerobes. Aerobes are microorganisms that require oxygen for growth and metabolism.
Step 2: Review the purpose of each type of media: Selective media contain agents that favor the growth of certain microbes and inhibit others; enrichment media enhance the growth of specific microbes; differential media allow differentiation between microbial types based on biochemical characteristics; complex media contain a variety of nutrients but do not specifically select or differentiate; reducing media are designed to create anaerobic (oxygen-free) conditions by chemically removing oxygen.
Step 3: Analyze which media types support or inhibit oxygen presence. Since aerobes need oxygen, media that remove oxygen (reducing media) would not be suitable for culturing aerobes.
Step 4: Conclude that reducing media would not be used to culture aerobes because they create anaerobic conditions unfavorable for aerobic growth.
Step 5: Confirm that the other media types (selective, enrichment, differential, complex) do not inherently exclude oxygen and can be used to culture aerobes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aerobic Microorganisms

Aerobic microorganisms require oxygen for growth and metabolism. They thrive in environments where oxygen is present, using it as the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration. Understanding their oxygen needs is essential to selecting appropriate culture media.
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Reducing Media

Reducing media contain chemicals that remove oxygen, creating an anaerobic or low-oxygen environment. These media are used to culture anaerobes or microaerophiles, making them unsuitable for growing strict aerobes that need oxygen.
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Types of Culture Media

Culture media can be selective, differential, enrichment, or complex, each designed for specific purposes. Selective media favor certain microbes, differential media distinguish them, enrichment media enhance growth, and complex media provide rich nutrients. Their oxygen conditions vary depending on composition.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A prokaryotic cell hitched a ride to Earth on a space shuttle from some unknown planet. The organism is a psychrophile, an obligate halophile, and an obligate aerobe. Based on the characteristics of the microbe, describe the planet.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is true about the optimum growth temperature of most mesophiles?

a) They can grow well at 37^0C.

b) They are more likely to grow at refrigerator temperatures.

c) They can strive well in extremely high temperatures.

d) All of the above.

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Which of the following is not a characteristic of biofilms?

a. Antibiotic resistance

b. Hydrogel

c. Iron deficiency

d. Quorum sensing

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An organism that has peroxidase and superoxide dismutase but lacks catalase is most likely an

a. aerobe.

b. aerotolerant anaerobe.

c. obligate anaerobe.

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Nitrogen and phosphorus added to beaches following an oil spill encourage the growth of natural oil-degrading bacteria. Explain why the bacteria do not grow if nitrogen and phosphorus are not added.

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Textbook Question

Differentiate complex and chemically defined media.

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