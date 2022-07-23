A prokaryotic cell hitched a ride to Earth on a space shuttle from some unknown planet. The organism is a psychrophile, an obligate halophile, and an obligate aerobe. Based on the characteristics of the microbe, describe the planet.
Which of the following types of media would not be used to culture aerobes?
a. Selective media
b. Reducing media
c. Enrichment media
d. Differential media
e. Complex media
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Key Concepts
Aerobic Microorganisms
Reducing Media
Types of Culture Media
Which of the following is true about the optimum growth temperature of most mesophiles?
a) They can grow well at 37^0C.
b) They are more likely to grow at refrigerator temperatures.
c) They can strive well in extremely high temperatures.
d) All of the above.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of biofilms?
a. Antibiotic resistance
b. Hydrogel
c. Iron deficiency
d. Quorum sensing
An organism that has peroxidase and superoxide dismutase but lacks catalase is most likely an
a. aerobe.
b. aerotolerant anaerobe.
c. obligate anaerobe.
Nitrogen and phosphorus added to beaches following an oil spill encourage the growth of natural oil-degrading bacteria. Explain why the bacteria do not grow if nitrogen and phosphorus are not added.
Differentiate complex and chemically defined media.