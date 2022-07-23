A pastry chef accidentally inoculated a cream pie with six S. aureus cells. If S. aureus has a generation time of 60 minutes, how many cells would be in the cream pie after 7 hours?
Which one of the following temperatures would most likely kill a mesophile?
a. -50℃
b. 0℃
c. 9℃
d. 37℃
e. 60℃
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Key Concepts
Mesophiles and Their Optimal Temperature Range
Effect of High Temperatures on Microbial Cells
Effect of Low Temperatures on Microbial Cells
Which of the following is not a characteristic of biofilms?
a. Antibiotic resistance
b. Hydrogel
c. Iron deficiency
d. Quorum sensing
Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:
Medium 2 is:
a. Selective
b. Differential
c. Both selective and differential
Nitrogen and phosphorus added to beaches following an oil spill encourage the growth of natural oil-degrading bacteria. Explain why the bacteria do not grow if nitrogen and phosphorus are not added.
Differentiate complex and chemically defined media.
The term trace elements refers to
a. The elements CHONPS.
b. Vitamins.
c. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.
d. Small mineral requirements.
e. Toxic substances.