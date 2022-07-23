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Ch. 6 - Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial GrowthProblem 7
Chapter 6, Problem 7

Which one of the following temperatures would most likely kill a mesophile?
a. -50℃
b. 0℃
c. 9℃
d. 37℃
e. 60℃

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1
Understand what a mesophile is: Mesophiles are microorganisms that grow best at moderate temperatures, typically between 20℃ and 45℃, with an optimum around 37℃.
Analyze each temperature option in relation to the mesophile's growth range:
a. -50℃ is extremely cold and well below the freezing point, which would inhibit growth but may not necessarily kill all mesophiles immediately.
b. 0℃ and c. 9℃ are cold temperatures that slow down metabolism but usually do not kill mesophiles; they may enter a dormant state.
e. 60℃ is above the upper limit of the mesophile's growth range and is likely to denature proteins and enzymes, leading to cell death.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mesophiles and Their Optimal Temperature Range

Mesophiles are microorganisms that thrive at moderate temperatures, typically between 20°C and 45°C. Their enzymes and cellular processes function best within this range, making extreme temperatures outside this range harmful or lethal.
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Effect of High Temperatures on Microbial Cells

High temperatures, usually above 50°C, can denature proteins and disrupt cell membranes in mesophiles, leading to cell death. Heat can irreversibly damage essential enzymes, preventing normal metabolic functions.
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Effect of Low Temperatures on Microbial Cells

Low temperatures slow down microbial metabolism and growth but generally do not kill mesophiles unless freezing causes ice crystal formation that damages cell structures. Temperatures below freezing typically inhibit activity rather than cause death.
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