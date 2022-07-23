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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 5
Chapter 17, Problem 5

Explain a function for the following types of cells: CTL, TH, and Treg. What is a cytokine?

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Identify the full names of the cell types: CTL stands for Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte, TH stands for T Helper cell, and Treg stands for Regulatory T cell.
Explain the function of CTLs: These cells recognize and kill infected or cancerous cells by inducing apoptosis, playing a key role in cell-mediated immunity.
Describe the role of TH cells: T Helper cells assist other immune cells by releasing cytokines that enhance the immune response, including activating B cells and macrophages.
Clarify the function of Treg cells: Regulatory T cells help maintain immune system balance by suppressing excessive immune responses and preventing autoimmunity.
Define a cytokine: Cytokines are small signaling proteins secreted by immune cells that mediate and regulate immunity, inflammation, and hematopoiesis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes (CTL)

CTLs are immune cells that directly kill infected or cancerous cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC class I molecules. They release perforin and granzymes to induce apoptosis in target cells, playing a crucial role in cellular immunity.
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Introduction to T Lymphocytes

T Helper Cells (TH)

TH cells assist other immune cells by secreting cytokines that regulate immune responses. They recognize antigens on MHC class II molecules and help activate B cells, CTLs, and macrophages, coordinating adaptive immunity.
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Types of Helper T Cells (TH)

Regulatory T Cells (Treg)

Treg cells maintain immune tolerance by suppressing excessive immune responses and preventing autoimmunity. They modulate the activity of other immune cells through direct contact and cytokine secretion, ensuring immune homeostasis.
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Regulatory T Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

The first antibodies synthesized; especially effective against microorganisms.

910
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Textbook Question

a. In the following graph, at time A the host was injected with tetanus toxoid. Show the response to a booster dose at time B.

b. Draw the antibody response of this same individual to exposure to a new antigen at time B.

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views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn.

1717
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

Antibodies that are bound to mast cells and involved in allergic reactions.

992
views
Textbook Question

Diagram the roles that T cells and B cells play in immunity.

1779
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

A newborn’s immunity to yellow fever.

931
views