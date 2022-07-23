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Chapter 17, Problem 2

What does MHC stand for? What is the function of MHC? What types of T cells interact with MHC class I? With MHC class II?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that MHC stands for Major Histocompatibility Complex, which is a set of cell surface proteins essential for the acquired immune system to recognize foreign molecules in vertebrates. Learn the primary function of MHC molecules: they present peptide fragments derived from pathogens to T cells, enabling the immune system to detect and respond to infections. View full solution Identify that MHC class I molecules are expressed on almost all nucleated cells and present endogenous peptides (from inside the cell) to cytotoxic T cells (CD8+ T cells). Recognize that MHC class II molecules are primarily expressed on professional antigen-presenting cells (such as dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells) and present exogenous peptides (from outside the cell) to helper T cells (CD4+ T cells). Summarize the interaction: MHC class I interacts with CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, while MHC class II interacts with CD4+ helper T cells, facilitating different immune responses.

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