Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 2
Chapter 17, Problem 2

What does MHC stand for? What is the function of MHC? What types of T cells interact with MHC class I? With MHC class II?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that MHC stands for Major Histocompatibility Complex, which is a set of cell surface proteins essential for the acquired immune system to recognize foreign molecules in vertebrates.
Learn the primary function of MHC molecules: they present peptide fragments derived from pathogens to T cells, enabling the immune system to detect and respond to infections.
Identify that MHC class I molecules are expressed on almost all nucleated cells and present endogenous peptides (from inside the cell) to cytotoxic T cells (CD8+ T cells).
Recognize that MHC class II molecules are primarily expressed on professional antigen-presenting cells (such as dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells) and present exogenous peptides (from outside the cell) to helper T cells (CD4+ T cells).
Summarize the interaction: MHC class I interacts with CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, while MHC class II interacts with CD4+ helper T cells, facilitating different immune responses.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC)

MHC stands for Major Histocompatibility Complex, a group of genes encoding proteins on cell surfaces that present antigen fragments to T cells. These molecules are essential for immune recognition, helping the body distinguish self from non-self.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules

Function of MHC Molecules

MHC molecules bind and display peptide antigens derived from pathogens or abnormal cells on the cell surface. This presentation enables T cells to recognize and respond to infected or altered cells, initiating an adaptive immune response.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:17
Classes of MHC Molecules

T Cell Interaction with MHC Class I and II

MHC class I molecules present antigens to CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, which kill infected or cancerous cells. MHC class II molecules present antigens to CD4+ helper T cells, which coordinate immune responses by activating other immune cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:17
Classes of MHC Molecules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.

1498
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

822
views
Textbook Question

Contrast the terms in the following pairs:

a. Innate and adaptive immunity

b. Humoral and cellular immunity

c. Active and passive immunity

d. TH1 and TH2 cells

e. Natural and artificial immunity

f. T-dependent and T-independent antigens

g. Immunoglobulin and TCR

1515
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection provided by the injection of diphtheria toxoid.

892
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

826
views