Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. Involve antibodies
b. Do not involve complement
c. Are caused by T cells
d. Do not involve IgE antibodies
e. None of the above
Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. Involve antibodies
b. Do not involve complement
c. Are caused by T cells
d. Do not involve IgE antibodies
e. None of the above
What does pluripotent mean?
a. Ability of a single cell to develop into an embryonic or adult stem cell
b. Ability of a stem cell to develop into many different cell types
c. A cell without MHC I and MHC II antigens
d. Ability of a single stem cell to heal different types of diseases
e. Ability of an adult cell to become a stem cell
Desensitization to prevent an allergic response can be accomplished by injecting small, repeated doses of:
a. IgE antibodies
b. The antigen (allergen)
c. Histamine
d. IgG antibodies
e. Antihistamine
Discuss the roles of antibodies and antigens in an incompatible tissue transplant.