If tumor cells can be destroyed by the immune system, how does cancer develop? What does immunotherapy involve?
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Allergic contact dermatitis.
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Key Concepts
Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions
Type IV Hypersensitivity (Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity)
Allergic Contact Dermatitis
Summarize the causes of immunodeficiencies. What is the effect of an immunodeficiency?
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Due to immune complexes.
In what ways do tumor cells differ antigenically from normal cells? Explain how tumor cells may be destroyed by the immune system.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Reaction to an incompatible blood transfusion.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Localized anaphylaxis.