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Ch. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune SystemProblem 8
Chapter 19, Problem 8

Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Allergic contact dermatitis.

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1
Step 1: Understand the classification of hypersensitivity reactions. There are four main types: Type I (immediate, IgE-mediated), Type II (antibody-mediated cytotoxic), Type III (immune complex-mediated), and Type IV (delayed-type, T-cell mediated).
Step 2: Identify the nature of allergic contact dermatitis. It is a skin reaction that occurs after exposure to certain allergens, typically involving T-cell mediated immune responses rather than antibodies.
Step 3: Recall that allergic contact dermatitis is characterized by a delayed hypersensitivity reaction, which usually develops 24-72 hours after exposure to the allergen.
Step 4: Match allergic contact dermatitis to the correct hypersensitivity type based on its mechanism. Since it is T-cell mediated and delayed, it corresponds to Type IV hypersensitivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct choice for allergic contact dermatitis is option d, Type IV hypersensitivity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions are immune responses that cause tissue damage. They are classified into four main types (I-IV) based on the immune mechanism involved, such as antibody or T-cell mediated responses. Understanding these types helps identify the underlying cause of allergic or autoimmune conditions.
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Type IV Hypersensitivity (Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity)

Type IV hypersensitivity is a cell-mediated immune response involving T cells rather than antibodies. It typically manifests 48-72 hours after exposure to an antigen, causing inflammation and tissue damage, as seen in allergic contact dermatitis and tuberculin skin tests.
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Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Allergic contact dermatitis is a skin inflammation caused by direct contact with allergens, triggering a Type IV hypersensitivity reaction. It involves sensitized T cells reacting to small molecules (haptens) that bind skin proteins, leading to redness, itching, and blistering.
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