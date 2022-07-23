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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 5
Chapter 20, Problem 5

List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?

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Understand that using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously is called combination therapy, which is common in treating infectious diseases.
List the advantages: first, it can broaden the spectrum of antimicrobial activity, targeting multiple types of pathogens or different stages of the pathogen's life cycle.
Second, combination therapy can reduce the likelihood of the pathogen developing resistance, because it is less probable that the pathogen will simultaneously develop resistance to both drugs.
Third, it may allow for lower doses of each drug, potentially reducing toxicity and side effects compared to higher doses of a single drug.
Finally, consider the problem that can occur: drug interactions may lead to antagonism, where one drug reduces the effectiveness of the other, or increased toxicity, which can complicate treatment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combination Chemotherapy

Combination chemotherapy involves using two or more chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to enhance treatment effectiveness. This approach can target different pathways or stages of microbial growth, reducing the chance of resistance and improving overall therapeutic outcomes.
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Synergistic Effects

Synergism occurs when two drugs work together to produce a greater effect than the sum of their individual effects. This can lead to improved efficacy, lower required doses, and reduced toxicity, making combination therapy more effective than single-drug treatment.
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Drug Antagonism and Resistance

Using multiple drugs can sometimes cause antagonism, where one drug reduces the effectiveness of another. Additionally, improper combinations may promote the development of drug-resistant microorganisms, complicating treatment and leading to therapeutic failure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?

a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.

b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.

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Textbook Question

How does each of the following inhibit translation?

a. Chloramphenicol

b. Erythromycin

c. Tetracycline

d. Streptomycin

e. Oxazolidinone

f. Streptogramin

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Textbook Question

The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that:

a. Inhibits cell wall synthesis

b. Inhibits protein synthesis

c. Injures the plasma membrane

d. Inhibits nucleic acid synthesis

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:

a. Because all cells have proteins

b. Only in the few cells that make proteins

c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes

d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells

e. None of the above is correct

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Textbook Question

Define drug resistance. How is it produced? What measures can be taken to minimize drug resistance?

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Textbook Question

An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except:

a. Selective toxicity

b. The production of hypersensitivities

c. A narrow spectrum of activity

d. No production of drug resistance

e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial

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