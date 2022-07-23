Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
How does each of the following inhibit translation?
a. Chloramphenicol
b. Erythromycin
c. Tetracycline
d. Streptomycin
e. Oxazolidinone
f. Streptogramin
The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that:
a. Inhibits cell wall synthesis
b. Inhibits protein synthesis
c. Injures the plasma membrane
d. Inhibits nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above
Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:
a. Because all cells have proteins
b. Only in the few cells that make proteins
c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes
d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells
e. None of the above is correct
Define drug resistance. How is it produced? What measures can be taken to minimize drug resistance?
An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except:
a. Selective toxicity
b. The production of hypersensitivities
c. A narrow spectrum of activity
d. No production of drug resistance
e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial