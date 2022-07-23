Step 2: Identify the role of each option: (a) catarrhal stage is an early phase of infection characterized by inflammation and mucus production; (b) cough is a reflex to clear mucus and irritants; (c) loss of cilia refers to damage to the ciliated epithelial cells that normally help clear mucus; (d) mucus accumulation results from impaired clearance; (e) tracheal cytotoxin is a bacterial toxin that damages ciliated cells.