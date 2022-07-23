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Ch. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 25 - Microbial Diseases of the Digestive SystemProblem 9
Chapter 25, Problem 9

Look at life cycle diagrams for human tapeworm and trichinellosis. Indicate stages in the life cycles that could be easily broken to prevent these diseases.

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Identify the key stages in the life cycle of the human tapeworm, such as ingestion of contaminated meat containing cysticerci, development of adult tapeworms in the intestine, and release of eggs into the environment.
Identify the key stages in the life cycle of Trichinella spiralis (trichinellosis), including ingestion of undercooked meat containing encysted larvae, larval release and migration in the host, and formation of new cysts in muscle tissue.
Analyze which stages involve transmission between hosts or environmental contamination, as these are critical control points where intervention can prevent disease spread.
For the tapeworm, consider breaking the cycle by ensuring proper cooking of meat to kill cysticerci, preventing fecal contamination of food and water, and improving sanitation to stop egg dissemination.
For trichinellosis, focus on preventing ingestion of undercooked or raw meat from infected animals, controlling animal reservoirs, and educating about safe food handling to interrupt the parasite's life cycle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Human Tapeworm

The human tapeworm life cycle involves eggs, larvae, and adult stages, typically passing through intermediate hosts like pigs or cattle. Understanding each stage, especially how humans acquire infection by ingesting undercooked meat containing larvae, is crucial to identifying intervention points.
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Life Cycle of Trichinellosis

Trichinellosis is caused by Trichinella larvae, which encyst in muscle tissue of animals and infect humans through consumption of raw or undercooked meat. Recognizing the transmission stages, including larval encystment and human ingestion, helps target prevention strategies.
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Breaking Transmission to Prevent Parasitic Diseases

Interrupting parasite life cycles at critical points, such as proper cooking of meat to kill larvae or controlling intermediate hosts, effectively prevents infection. Identifying these vulnerable stages allows for practical public health measures to reduce disease incidence.
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Related Practice
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Use the following choices to answer the following question:

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c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


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Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

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Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

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Use the following choices to answer the following question:

a. Campylobacter

b. Cryptosporidium

c. Escherichia

d. Salmonella

e. Trichinella


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Cysts of this flagellated organism survive in water; when ingested, the trophozoite grows in the intestine, causing diarrhea.

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