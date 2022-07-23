Textbook Question
Draw a simple lipid, and show how it could be modified to a phospholipid.
1664
views
Draw a simple lipid, and show how it could be modified to a phospholipid.
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
MgSO4 → Mg2+ + SO42⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
The following diagram shows the bacteriorhodopsin protein. Indicate the regions of primary, secondary, and tertiary structure. Does this protein have quaternary structure?
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt