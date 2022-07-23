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Chapter 2, Problem 10

What type of microorganism has a chitin cell wall, has DNA that is contained in a nucleus, and has ergosterol in its plasma membrane?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the key characteristics given in the problem: the microorganism has a chitin cell wall, DNA contained in a nucleus, and ergosterol in its plasma membrane. Recall that a chitin cell wall is a distinctive feature of fungi, as bacteria and plants do not have chitin in their cell walls. View full solution Understand that having DNA contained in a nucleus means the organism is eukaryotic, which excludes prokaryotes like bacteria and archaea. Recognize that ergosterol is a sterol component found specifically in the plasma membranes of fungi, not in plants or animals. Combine these features to conclude that the microorganism described is a fungus.

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