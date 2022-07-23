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Ch. 2 - Chemical Principles
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 2 - Chemical PrinciplesProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

What type of microorganism has a chitin cell wall, has DNA that is contained in a nucleus, and has ergosterol in its plasma membrane?

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Identify the key characteristics given in the problem: the microorganism has a chitin cell wall, DNA contained in a nucleus, and ergosterol in its plasma membrane.
Recall that a chitin cell wall is a distinctive feature of fungi, as bacteria and plants do not have chitin in their cell walls.
Understand that having DNA contained in a nucleus means the organism is eukaryotic, which excludes prokaryotes like bacteria and archaea.
Recognize that ergosterol is a sterol component found specifically in the plasma membranes of fungi, not in plants or animals.
Combine these features to conclude that the microorganism described is a fungus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Cell Wall Composition

Fungi have cell walls primarily composed of chitin, a strong polysaccharide that provides structural support. This distinguishes them from bacteria, which have peptidoglycan cell walls, and plants, which have cellulose-based walls.
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Eukaryotic Cell Structure

Organisms with DNA enclosed within a nucleus are eukaryotes. This feature separates fungi, plants, and animals from prokaryotes like bacteria and archaea, which lack a defined nucleus.
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Features of Eukaryotic Cells

Ergosterol in Plasma Membranes

Ergosterol is a sterol found in fungal plasma membranes, serving a role similar to cholesterol in animal cells. Its presence is a key biochemical marker used to identify fungi and target antifungal drugs.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a simple lipid, and show how it could be modified to a phospholipid.

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.

MgSO4 → Mg2+ + SO42

a. Acid

b. Base

c. Salt

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Textbook Question

The following diagram shows the bacteriorhodopsin protein. Indicate the regions of primary, secondary, and tertiary structure. Does this protein have quaternary structure?

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.

NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻

a. Acid

b. Base

c. Salt

793
views