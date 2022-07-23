Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

Define oxidation-reduction, and differentiate the following terms:
a. Aerobic and anaerobic respiration
b. Respiration and fermentation
c. Cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by defining oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions: these are chemical reactions where electrons are transferred between molecules. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, while reduction refers to the gain of electrons. This electron transfer is fundamental to many metabolic processes in microbiology.
Differentiate aerobic and anaerobic respiration: Aerobic respiration requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, producing energy efficiently. Anaerobic respiration, on the other hand, uses molecules other than oxygen (such as nitrate or sulfate) as the final electron acceptor, often yielding less energy.
Compare respiration and fermentation: Respiration (both aerobic and anaerobic) involves an electron transport chain and a final electron acceptor, leading to oxidative phosphorylation and higher ATP yield. Fermentation does not use an electron transport chain; instead, it relies on substrate-level phosphorylation and organic molecules as electron acceptors, producing less ATP.
Explain cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation: Cyclic photophosphorylation involves electrons cycling back to the photosystem, producing ATP but no NADPH or oxygen. Noncyclic photophosphorylation involves a linear flow of electrons from water to NADP+, producing ATP, NADPH, and oxygen as a byproduct.
Summarize the key differences by focusing on the presence or absence of oxygen, the type of electron acceptors, the involvement of electron transport chains, and the products formed in each process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation-Reduction (Redox) Reactions

Oxidation-reduction reactions involve the transfer of electrons between molecules, where oxidation is the loss of electrons and reduction is the gain. These reactions are fundamental in cellular metabolism, enabling energy transfer through electron carriers like NAD+ and FAD.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:47
Redox Reactions

Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Respiration

Aerobic respiration uses oxygen as the final electron acceptor to produce energy efficiently, while anaerobic respiration uses other molecules like nitrate or sulfate instead of oxygen. Both processes generate ATP but differ in electron acceptors and energy yield.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:35
Anaerobic Respiration

Respiration vs. Fermentation

Respiration involves complete oxidation of substrates with an electron transport chain and a final electron acceptor, producing more ATP. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that partially breaks down substrates without an electron transport chain, yielding less ATP and producing organic end products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:34
Lactic Acid Fermentation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?

a. CO2

b. ATP

c. glucose

d. O2

e. lactic acid

1023
views
Textbook Question

An enzyme and substrate are combined. The rate of reaction begins as shown in the following graph. To complete the graph, show the effect of increasing substrate concentration on a constant enzyme concentration. Show the effect of increasing temperature.

1507
views
Textbook Question

All of the energy-producing biochemical reactions that occur in cells, such as photophosphorylation and glycolysis, are ________ reactions.

1645
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following processes does not generate ATP?

a. Photophosphorylation

b. The Calvin-Benson cycle

c. Oxidative phosphorylation

d. Substrate-level phosphorylation

e. All of the above generate ATP

1279
views
Textbook Question

There are three mechanisms for the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP. Write the name of the mechanism that describes each of the reactions in the following table.

1617
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is the best definition of the Krebs cycle?

a. The oxidation of pyruvic acid

b. The way cells produce CO2

c. A series of chemical reactions in which NADH is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid

d. A method of producing ATP by phosphorylating ADP

e. A series of chemical reactions in which ATP is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid

1451
views