Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?
a. CO2
b. ATP
c. glucose
d. O2
e. lactic acid
Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?
a. CO2
b. ATP
c. glucose
d. O2
e. lactic acid
Which of the following reactions produces the most molecules of ATP during aerobic metabolism?
a. Glucose → Glucose 6-phosphate
b. Phosphoenolpyruvic acid → Pyruvic acid
c. Glucose → Pyruvic acid
d. Acetyl CoA → CO2 + H2O
e. Succinic acid → Fumaric acid
Define oxidation-reduction, and differentiate the following terms:
a. Aerobic and anaerobic respiration
b. Respiration and fermentation
c. Cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation
Using the following diagrams, show each of the following:
a. where the substrate will bind
b. where the competitive inhibitor will bind
c. where the noncompetitive inhibitor will bind
d. which of the four elements could be the inhibitor in feedback inhibition
e. What effect will the reactions in (a), (b), and (c) have?
Which of the following processes does not generate ATP?
a. Photophosphorylation
b. The Calvin-Benson cycle
c. Oxidative phosphorylation
d. Substrate-level phosphorylation
e. All of the above generate ATP
There are three mechanisms for the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP. Write the name of the mechanism that describes each of the reactions in the following table.