Why must NADH be reoxidized? How does this happen in an organism that uses respiration? Fermentation?
Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 10
What nutritional type is a colorless microbe that uses the Calvin-Benson cycle, uses H₂ as the electron donor to its ETC, and uses elemental S as the final electron acceptor in the ETC?
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Identify the key characteristics of the microbe: it is colorless, uses the Calvin-Benson cycle for carbon fixation, uses H₂ (hydrogen gas) as the electron donor, and uses elemental sulfur (S) as the final electron acceptor in its electron transport chain (ETC).
Recall that the Calvin-Benson cycle is a pathway for autotrophic carbon fixation, meaning the organism is a type of autotroph that fixes CO₂ into organic compounds.
Understand that using H₂ as an electron donor indicates the microbe is capable of chemolithotrophy, deriving energy from inorganic molecules (H₂ in this case).
Recognize that using elemental sulfur as the final electron acceptor suggests the microbe performs anaerobic respiration, where sulfur is reduced during the ETC.
Combine these insights to classify the nutritional type: the microbe is a chemolithoautotroph that uses hydrogen as an electron donor, sulfur as an electron acceptor, and fixes carbon via the Calvin-Benson cycle.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nutritional Types in Microorganisms
Nutritional types classify microbes based on their energy, electron, and carbon sources. For example, phototrophs use light for energy, chemotrophs use chemical compounds, autotrophs fix CO2 as a carbon source, and heterotrophs use organic carbon. Understanding these categories helps identify how a microbe obtains energy and builds biomass.
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Calvin-Benson Cycle
The Calvin-Benson cycle is a biochemical pathway used by autotrophic organisms to fix carbon dioxide into organic molecules. It requires ATP and reducing power (usually NADPH) to convert CO2 into sugars. Microbes using this cycle are typically autotrophs that synthesize their own carbon compounds from inorganic carbon.
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Electron Transport Chain (ETC) and Electron Donors/Acceptors
The ETC is a series of protein complexes that transfer electrons from donors to acceptors, generating energy. Electron donors like H2 provide electrons, while acceptors like elemental sulfur (S) receive them. The flow of electrons drives ATP synthesis, and the choice of donor and acceptor defines the microbe's metabolic type.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer the question.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Which culture produces the most ATP?
750
views
Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer the question.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Which culture uses the most glucose?
782
views
Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer the question.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Which culture uses NAD+ ?
695
views