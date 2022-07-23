Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?
a. CO2
b. ATP
c. glucose
d. O2
e. lactic acid
Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?
a. CO2
b. ATP
c. glucose
d. O2
e. lactic acid
An enzyme and substrate are combined. The rate of reaction begins as shown in the following graph. To complete the graph, show the effect of increasing substrate concentration on a constant enzyme concentration. Show the effect of increasing temperature.
All of the energy-producing biochemical reactions that occur in cells, such as photophosphorylation and glycolysis, are ________ reactions.
Define oxidation-reduction, and differentiate the following terms:
a. Aerobic and anaerobic respiration
b. Respiration and fermentation
c. Cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation
Which of the following is the best definition of cellular respiration?
a. A sequence of redox reactions with O2 as the final electron acceptor
b. A sequence of redox reactions with the final electron acceptor from the environment
c. A method of generating ATP
d. The complete oxidation of glucose to CO2 and H2O
e. A series of reactions in which pyruvic acid is oxidized to CO2 and H2O
Which of the following is the best definition of the Krebs cycle?
a. The oxidation of pyruvic acid
b. The way cells produce CO2
c. A series of chemical reactions in which NADH is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid
d. A method of producing ATP by phosphorylating ADP
e. A series of chemical reactions in which ATP is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid