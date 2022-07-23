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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 7
Chapter 5, Problem 7

Use the following choices to answer the question.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b


Which culture produces the most lactic acid?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the metabolic pathways of E. coli under aerobic and anaerobic conditions. E. coli can perform aerobic respiration when oxygen is present and switch to fermentation or anaerobic respiration when oxygen is absent.
Step 2: Recall that lactic acid is a product of fermentation, specifically lactic acid fermentation, which occurs primarily under anaerobic conditions when oxygen is not available.
Step 3: Analyze the two conditions given: (a) E. coli growing with oxygen (aerobic) and (b) E. coli growing without oxygen (anaerobic). Under aerobic conditions, E. coli primarily uses aerobic respiration, producing less lactic acid.
Step 4: Under anaerobic conditions, E. coli ferments glucose, producing lactic acid among other fermentation products. Therefore, the culture without oxygen is expected to produce more lactic acid.
Step 5: Conclude that the culture described in choice (b) — E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O₂ for 5 days — produces the most lactic acid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metabolic Pathways in E. coli

E. coli can metabolize glucose through aerobic respiration when oxygen is present, producing mainly CO₂ and water, or switch to fermentation under anaerobic conditions, producing acids like lactic acid. Understanding these pathways helps predict which conditions favor lactic acid production.
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Effect of Oxygen on Fermentation

Oxygen availability influences E. coli's metabolism; in aerobic conditions, it prefers respiration, minimizing acid production. Without oxygen, E. coli ferments glucose, generating organic acids such as lactic acid, increasing acid concentration in the culture.
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Lactic Acid Production in Bacteria

Lactic acid is a common fermentation product in bacteria under anaerobic conditions. E. coli produces lactic acid via mixed acid fermentation when oxygen is absent, which lowers the pH and accumulates in the medium, indicating anaerobic metabolic activity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

All of the energy-producing biochemical reactions that occur in cells, such as photophosphorylation and glycolysis, are ________ reactions.

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Textbook Question

Write your own definition of the chemiosmotic mechanism of ATP generation. On Figure 5.16, mark the following using the appropriate letter:

a. The acidic side of the membrane

b. The side with a positive electrical charge

c. Potential energy

d. Kinetic energy

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question.

a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days

b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days

c. Both a and b

d. Neither a nor b


Which culture produces the most ATP?

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Textbook Question

Fill in the following table with the carbon source and energy source of each type of organism.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the best definition of cellular respiration?

a. A sequence of redox reactions with O2 as the final electron acceptor

b. A sequence of redox reactions with the final electron acceptor from the environment

c. A method of generating ATP

d. The complete oxidation of glucose to CO2 and H2O

e. A series of reactions in which pyruvic acid is oxidized to CO2 and H2O

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the best definition of the Krebs cycle?

a. The oxidation of pyruvic acid

b. The way cells produce CO2

c. A series of chemical reactions in which NADH is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid

d. A method of producing ATP by phosphorylating ADP

e. A series of chemical reactions in which ATP is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid

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