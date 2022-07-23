What nutritional type is a colorless microbe that uses the Calvin-Benson cycle, uses H₂ as the electron donor to its ETC, and uses elemental S as the final electron acceptor in the ETC?
Use the following choices to answer the question.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Which culture produces the most ATP?
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Key Concepts
Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Respiration
Metabolic Flexibility of E. coli
ATP Yield from Glucose Metabolism
Use the following choices to answer the question.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Which culture produces the most lactic acid?
Why must NADH be reoxidized? How does this happen in an organism that uses respiration? Fermentation?
Write your own definition of the chemiosmotic mechanism of ATP generation. On Figure 5.16, mark the following using the appropriate letter:
a. The acidic side of the membrane
b. The side with a positive electrical charge
c. Potential energy
d. Kinetic energy
Fill in the following table with the carbon source and energy source of each type of organism.
Use the following choices to answer the question.
a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days
b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Which culture uses NAD+ ?