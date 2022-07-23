Step 2: Recall the function and energy content of each compound: CO₂ is a waste product of metabolism and has very low energy content; ATP is the primary energy currency of the cell, providing immediate energy for cellular reactions; glucose is a high-energy molecule that cells break down to produce ATP; O₂ is an electron acceptor in cellular respiration but does not store energy itself; lactic acid is a product of anaerobic metabolism and contains less energy than glucose.