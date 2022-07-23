An enzyme and substrate are combined. The rate of reaction begins as shown in the following graph. To complete the graph, show the effect of increasing substrate concentration on a constant enzyme concentration. Show the effect of increasing temperature.
Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?
a. CO2
b. ATP
c. glucose
d. O2
e. lactic acid
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Energy Storage in Biological Molecules
Role of ATP as an Energy Currency
Oxidation States and Energy Potential of Molecules
Which of the following reactions produces the most molecules of ATP during aerobic metabolism?
a. Glucose → Glucose 6-phosphate
b. Phosphoenolpyruvic acid → Pyruvic acid
c. Glucose → Pyruvic acid
d. Acetyl CoA → CO2 + H2O
e. Succinic acid → Fumaric acid
Define oxidation-reduction, and differentiate the following terms:
a. Aerobic and anaerobic respiration
b. Respiration and fermentation
c. Cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation
Which of the following processes does not generate ATP?
a. Photophosphorylation
b. The Calvin-Benson cycle
c. Oxidative phosphorylation
d. Substrate-level phosphorylation
e. All of the above generate ATP
There are three mechanisms for the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP. Write the name of the mechanism that describes each of the reactions in the following table.
Which of the following is the best definition of the Krebs cycle?
a. The oxidation of pyruvic acid
b. The way cells produce CO2
c. A series of chemical reactions in which NADH is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid
d. A method of producing ATP by phosphorylating ADP
e. A series of chemical reactions in which ATP is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid