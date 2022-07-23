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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 6
Chapter 5, Problem 6

Which of the following is the best definition of cellular respiration?
a. A sequence of redox reactions with O2 as the final electron acceptor
b. A sequence of redox reactions with the final electron acceptor from the environment
c. A method of generating ATP
d. The complete oxidation of glucose to CO2 and H2O
e. A series of reactions in which pyruvic acid is oxidized to CO2 and H2O

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1
Step 1: Understand that cellular respiration is a metabolic process involving the transfer of electrons through a series of redox reactions to generate energy.
Step 2: Recognize that in aerobic cellular respiration, oxygen (O₂) acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.
Step 3: Note that cellular respiration results in the production of ATP, but ATP generation alone does not fully define the process.
Step 4: Consider that cellular respiration involves the complete oxidation of glucose to carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water (H₂O), which encompasses glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
Step 5: Evaluate each option based on these points to identify the best definition that captures the essence of cellular respiration, focusing on the role of redox reactions and the final electron acceptor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration Definition

Cellular respiration is a metabolic process where cells convert biochemical energy from nutrients into ATP, typically involving a series of redox reactions. It usually includes glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain, culminating in the production of energy.
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Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration

Role of Electron Acceptors in Respiration

In cellular respiration, electrons are transferred through a chain of carriers and finally accepted by a terminal electron acceptor. In aerobic respiration, oxygen (O₂) serves as the final electron acceptor, enabling efficient ATP production. Other organisms may use different acceptors in anaerobic respiration.
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Anaerobic Respiration

Complete Oxidation of Glucose

Complete oxidation of glucose involves breaking down glucose molecules fully into carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water (H₂O), releasing energy stored in chemical bonds. This process is central to aerobic respiration and is essential for maximizing ATP yield from glucose.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

All of the energy-producing biochemical reactions that occur in cells, such as photophosphorylation and glycolysis, are ________ reactions.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question.

a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days

b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days

c. Both a and b

d. Neither a nor b


Which culture produces the most lactic acid?

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Textbook Question

Write your own definition of the chemiosmotic mechanism of ATP generation. On Figure 5.16, mark the following using the appropriate letter:

a. The acidic side of the membrane

b. The side with a positive electrical charge

c. Potential energy

d. Kinetic energy

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Textbook Question

Fill in the following table with the carbon source and energy source of each type of organism.

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Textbook Question

There are three mechanisms for the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP. Write the name of the mechanism that describes each of the reactions in the following table.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the best definition of the Krebs cycle?

a. The oxidation of pyruvic acid

b. The way cells produce CO2

c. A series of chemical reactions in which NADH is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid

d. A method of producing ATP by phosphorylating ADP

e. A series of chemical reactions in which ATP is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid

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