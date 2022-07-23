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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

Which of the following is the best definition of the Krebs cycle?
a. The oxidation of pyruvic acid
b. The way cells produce CO2
c. A series of chemical reactions in which NADH is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid
d. A method of producing ATP by phosphorylating ADP
e. A series of chemical reactions in which ATP is produced from the oxidation of pyruvic acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the Krebs cycle, also known as the citric acid cycle or TCA cycle, which is a key metabolic pathway in cellular respiration.
Step 2: Recall that the Krebs cycle involves a series of chemical reactions that take place in the mitochondrial matrix, where acetyl-CoA (derived from pyruvic acid) is oxidized.
Step 3: Identify the main products of the Krebs cycle, which include NADH, FADH₂, ATP (or GTP), and CO₂ as a byproduct.
Step 4: Note that the Krebs cycle's primary role is to generate high-energy electron carriers (NADH and FADH₂) by oxidizing acetyl-CoA, which then feed into the electron transport chain for further ATP production.
Step 5: Compare the given options to this understanding, focusing on the description that best captures the series of chemical reactions producing NADH from the oxidation of pyruvic acid derivatives.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Krebs Cycle Overview

The Krebs cycle, also known as the citric acid cycle, is a series of enzyme-catalyzed chemical reactions in the mitochondrial matrix that oxidize acetyl-CoA derived from pyruvic acid. It plays a central role in cellular respiration by generating electron carriers like NADH and FADH2, which are essential for ATP production.
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Role of NADH in Cellular Respiration

NADH is a key electron carrier produced during the Krebs cycle by the oxidation of substrates like pyruvic acid. It transports high-energy electrons to the electron transport chain, where these electrons help drive the production of ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
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ATP Production and Phosphorylation

ATP is the primary energy currency of the cell, produced mainly through oxidative phosphorylation in the electron transport chain. While the Krebs cycle generates some ATP (or GTP) directly, its main function is to produce NADH and FADH2, which fuel the larger ATP production process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?

a. CO2

b. ATP

c. glucose

d. O2

e. lactic acid

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Textbook Question

All of the energy-producing biochemical reactions that occur in cells, such as photophosphorylation and glycolysis, are ________ reactions.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question.

a. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ with O2 for 5 days

b. E. coli growing in glucose broth at 35℃ without O2 for 5 days

c. Both a and b

d. Neither a nor b


Which culture produces the most lactic acid?

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Textbook Question

Define oxidation-reduction, and differentiate the following terms:

a. Aerobic and anaerobic respiration

b. Respiration and fermentation

c. Cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation

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Textbook Question

There are three mechanisms for the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP. Write the name of the mechanism that describes each of the reactions in the following table.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the best definition of cellular respiration?

a. A sequence of redox reactions with O2 as the final electron acceptor

b. A sequence of redox reactions with the final electron acceptor from the environment

c. A method of generating ATP

d. The complete oxidation of glucose to CO2 and H2O

e. A series of reactions in which pyruvic acid is oxidized to CO2 and H2O

1481
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