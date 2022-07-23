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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 3
Chapter 5, Problem 3

Which of the following processes does not generate ATP?
a. Photophosphorylation
b. The Calvin-Benson cycle
c. Oxidative phosphorylation
d. Substrate-level phosphorylation
e. All of the above generate ATP

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of ATP generation in biological processes. ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the main energy currency in cells, and it is produced through different phosphorylation mechanisms.
Step 2: Review each option to identify whether it involves ATP synthesis: photophosphorylation is the process in photosynthesis where light energy is used to add a phosphate group to ADP, forming ATP.
Step 3: The Calvin-Benson cycle is a series of biochemical reactions in photosynthesis that fix carbon dioxide into organic molecules; it consumes ATP rather than producing it.
Step 4: Oxidative phosphorylation is the process in cellular respiration where ATP is generated using energy released by electrons transferred through the electron transport chain.
Step 5: Substrate-level phosphorylation is a direct enzymatic transfer of a phosphate group to ADP to form ATP during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photophosphorylation

Photophosphorylation is the process by which light energy is used to generate ATP in photosynthetic organisms. It involves the transfer of electrons through a series of carriers in the thylakoid membrane, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthase to produce ATP.
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Calvin-Benson Cycle

The Calvin-Benson cycle is a series of biochemical reactions in the stroma of chloroplasts that fix carbon dioxide into organic molecules. It consumes ATP and NADPH to synthesize glucose but does not produce ATP itself.
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Oxidative Phosphorylation and Substrate-Level Phosphorylation

Oxidative phosphorylation generates ATP using energy from electron transport and a proton gradient in cellular respiration. Substrate-level phosphorylation produces ATP directly by transferring a phosphate group from a high-energy substrate to ADP during metabolic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has the greatest amount of energy for a cell?

a. CO2

b. ATP

c. glucose

d. O2

e. lactic acid

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Textbook Question

An enzyme and substrate are combined. The rate of reaction begins as shown in the following graph. To complete the graph, show the effect of increasing substrate concentration on a constant enzyme concentration. Show the effect of increasing temperature.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions produces the most molecules of ATP during aerobic metabolism?

a. Glucose → Glucose 6-phosphate

b. Phosphoenolpyruvic acid → Pyruvic acid

c. Glucose → Pyruvic acid

d. Acetyl CoA → CO2 + H2O

e. Succinic acid → Fumaric acid

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Textbook Question

Define oxidation-reduction, and differentiate the following terms:

a. Aerobic and anaerobic respiration

b. Respiration and fermentation

c. Cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation

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Textbook Question

Using the following diagrams, show each of the following:

a. where the substrate will bind

b. where the competitive inhibitor will bind

c. where the noncompetitive inhibitor will bind

d. which of the four elements could be the inhibitor in feedback inhibition

e. What effect will the reactions in (a), (b), and (c) have?

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Textbook Question

Use the following diagrams (a), (b), and (c) for the question.

<IMAGE>


Name pathways diagrammed in parts (a), (b), and (c) of the figure.

a. Show where glycerol is catabolized and where fatty acids are catabolized.

b. Show where glutamic acid (an amino acid) is catabolized:

<IMAGE>

c. Show how these pathways are related.

d. Where is ATP required in pathways (a) and (b)?

e. Where is CO₂ released in pathways (b) and (c)?

f. Show where a long-chain hydrocarbon such as petroleum is catabolized.

g. Where is NADH (or FADH₂ or NADPH) used and produced in these pathways?

h. Identify four places where anabolic and catabolic pathways are integrated.

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