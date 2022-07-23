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Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Diagram each of the following flagellar arrangements:
a. Lophotrichous
b. Monotrichous
c. Peritrichous
d. Amphitrichous
e. Polar

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that flagellar arrangements describe the pattern and location of flagella on bacterial cells, which are important for motility.
For lophotrichous, draw a bacterial cell with a cluster (tuft) of flagella emerging from one end (pole) of the cell.
For monotrichous, draw a bacterial cell with a single flagellum located at one pole of the cell.
For peritrichous, draw a bacterial cell with multiple flagella distributed all around the surface of the cell.
For amphitrichous, draw a bacterial cell with a single flagellum or tuft of flagella at both poles (ends) of the cell.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Flagellar Arrangements in Bacteria

Flagellar arrangements describe the number and placement of flagella on bacterial cells, which affect motility. Understanding these patterns helps identify bacterial species and their movement strategies.
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Cocci Bacterial Cell Arrangements

Lophotrichous and Monotrichous Flagella

Lophotrichous bacteria have a tuft of flagella at one pole, while monotrichous bacteria possess a single flagellum at one end. These arrangements influence directional movement and speed.
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Types of Flagellar Distribution on Bacteria

Peritrichous, Amphitrichous, and Polar Flagella

Peritrichous bacteria have flagella distributed all over the surface; amphitrichous have flagella at both poles; polar flagella are located at one or both ends. These variations determine different motility patterns.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Endospore formation is called (a) ________. It is initiated by (b) ________. Formation of a new cell from an endospore is called (c) ________. This process is triggered by (d) ________.

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Textbook Question

Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.

a. Spiral

b. Bacillus

c. Coccus

d. Spirochetes

e. Staphylococci

f. Streptobacilli

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question.

a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.

b. Water will move into the cell.

c. Water will move out of the cell.

d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.

e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.


Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a distinguishing characteristic of prokaryotic cells?

a. They usually have a single, circular chromosome.

b. They have 70S ribosomes.

c. They have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.

d. Their DNA is not associated with histones.

e. They lack a plasma membrane.

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