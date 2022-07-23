Endospore formation is called (a) ________. It is initiated by (b) ________. Formation of a new cell from an endospore is called (c) ________. This process is triggered by (d) ________.
Diagram each of the following flagellar arrangements:
a. Lophotrichous
b. Monotrichous
c. Peritrichous
d. Amphitrichous
e. Polar
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Flagellar Arrangements in Bacteria
Lophotrichous and Monotrichous Flagella
Peritrichous, Amphitrichous, and Polar Flagella
Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. Spiral
b. Bacillus
c. Coccus
d. Spirochetes
e. Staphylococci
f. Streptobacilli
Use the following choices to answer the following question.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?
Which of the following is not a distinguishing characteristic of prokaryotic cells?
a. They usually have a single, circular chromosome.
b. They have 70S ribosomes.
c. They have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.
d. Their DNA is not associated with histones.
e. They lack a plasma membrane.