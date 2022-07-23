Endospore formation is called (a) ________. It is initiated by (b) ________. Formation of a new cell from an endospore is called (c) ________. This process is triggered by (d) ________.
Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. Spiral
b. Bacillus
c. Coccus
d. Spirochetes
e. Staphylococci
f. Streptobacilli
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Basic Bacterial Shapes
Specialized Bacterial Arrangements
Relationship Between Shape and Arrangement
Match the structures in column A to their functions in column B.
Use the following choices to answer the following question.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-negative bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?
Use the following choices to answer the following question.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in an aqueous solution of lysozyme and 10% sucrose?
Diagram each of the following flagellar arrangements:
a. Lophotrichous
b. Monotrichous
c. Peritrichous
d. Amphitrichous
e. Polar
Use the following choices to answer the following question.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?