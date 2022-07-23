Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. Spiral
b. Bacillus
c. Coccus
d. Spirochetes
e. Staphylococci
f. Streptobacilli

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic bacterial shapes: (a) spiral, (b) bacillus, and (c) coccus. Spiral bacteria have a twisted or helical shape, bacilli are rod-shaped, and cocci are spherical.
Step 2: Draw the basic shapes: For spiral, sketch a curved or helical line; for bacillus, draw a simple rod or cylinder; for coccus, draw a small circle.
Step 3: Recognize that (d) spirochetes are a special type of spiral bacteria characterized by flexible, tightly coiled cells. Modify your spiral drawing to show tighter coils and flexibility.
Step 4: Understand that (e) staphylococci are clusters of cocci resembling grape-like bunches. Draw multiple small circles grouped closely together in an irregular cluster to represent this.
Step 5: Know that (f) streptobacilli are chains of bacilli. Draw several rod-shaped bacilli connected end-to-end in a linear chain to illustrate this arrangement.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basic Bacterial Shapes

Bacteria exhibit characteristic shapes that help in their identification. The three primary shapes are spiral (helical), bacillus (rod-shaped), and coccus (spherical). Understanding these shapes is fundamental to recognizing bacterial morphology and classification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:22
Spiral-shaped Bacterial Cells

Specialized Bacterial Arrangements

Certain bacteria form specific arrangements based on how cells divide and remain attached. For example, spirochetes are flexible spiral bacteria, staphylococci are clusters of cocci resembling grape bunches, and streptobacilli are chains of rod-shaped bacteria. These arrangements reflect adaptations and aid in identification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:26
Cocci Bacterial Cell Arrangements

Relationship Between Shape and Arrangement

The special conditions (d, e, f) are variations or groupings of the basic shapes (a, b, c). Recognizing how simple shapes combine into complex arrangements helps in understanding bacterial diversity and morphology, which is crucial for microbiological analysis and diagnosis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:59
Symbiotic Relationships
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Endospore formation is called (a) ________. It is initiated by (b) ________. Formation of a new cell from an endospore is called (c) ________. This process is triggered by (d) ________.

1497
views
Textbook Question

Match the structures in column A to their functions in column B.

1630
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question.

a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.

b. Water will move into the cell.

c. Water will move out of the cell.

d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.

e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.


Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-negative bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?

764
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question.

a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.

b. Water will move into the cell.

c. Water will move out of the cell.

d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.

e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.


Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in an aqueous solution of lysozyme and 10% sucrose?

870
views
Textbook Question

Diagram each of the following flagellar arrangements:

a. Lophotrichous

b. Monotrichous

c. Peritrichous

d. Amphitrichous

e. Polar

1751
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question.

a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.

b. Water will move into the cell.

c. Water will move out of the cell.

d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.

e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.


Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?

1580
views