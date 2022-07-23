Textbook Question
You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
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You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above
The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except
a. Animal cells.
b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.
c. Fungal cells.
d. Mycoplasma cells.
e. Plant cells.
What group of microbes is characterized by cells that form filaments, reproduce by spores, and have peptidoglycan in their cell walls?