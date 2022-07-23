Compare and contrast the following:
a. Simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion
b. Active transport and facilitated diffusion
c. Active transport and group translocation
Compare and contrast the following:
a. Simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion
b. Active transport and facilitated diffusion
c. Active transport and group translocation
Match the structures in column A to their functions in column B.
Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. Spiral
b. Bacillus
c. Coccus
d. Spirochetes
e. Staphylococci
f. Streptobacilli
Use the following choices to answer the following question.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-negative bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?
Which of the following statements best describes what happens to a cell exposed to polymyxins that destroy phospholipids?
a. In an isotonic solution, nothing will happen.
b. In a hypotonic solution, the cell will lyse.
c. Water will move into the cell.
d. Intracellular contents will leak from the cell.
e. Any of the above might happen.
Why is an endospore called a resting structure? Of what advantage is an endospore to a bacterial cell?