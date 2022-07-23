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Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Which of the following is not a distinguishing characteristic of prokaryotic cells?
a. They usually have a single, circular chromosome.
b. They have 70S ribosomes.
c. They have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.
d. Their DNA is not associated with histones.
e. They lack a plasma membrane.

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1
Step 1: Understand the defining characteristics of prokaryotic cells. Prokaryotes typically have a single, circular chromosome, 70S ribosomes, cell walls containing peptidoglycan, and DNA that is not associated with histones.
Step 2: Review each option carefully to see if it matches these known characteristics of prokaryotes.
Step 3: Analyze option (a): Prokaryotes usually have a single, circular chromosome, so this is a distinguishing characteristic.
Step 4: Analyze option (b): Prokaryotes have 70S ribosomes, which is different from the 80S ribosomes found in eukaryotes, so this is a distinguishing characteristic.
Step 5: Analyze option (e): Prokaryotic cells do have a plasma membrane, so stating they lack one is incorrect and not a distinguishing characteristic of prokaryotes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prokaryotic Cell Structure

Prokaryotic cells are simple, unicellular organisms without a nucleus. They typically have a single, circular chromosome located in the nucleoid region, and their DNA is not wrapped around histone proteins, unlike eukaryotes.
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Ribosomes and Protein Synthesis in Prokaryotes

Prokaryotic cells contain 70S ribosomes, which are smaller than the 80S ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells. These ribosomes are essential for protein synthesis and are a key feature distinguishing prokaryotes from eukaryotes.
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Cell Membrane and Cell Wall Composition

Prokaryotes have a plasma membrane that controls substance movement in and out of the cell. Many have cell walls containing peptidoglycan, a unique polymer that provides structural support and protection, distinguishing them from eukaryotic cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Endospore formation is called (a) ________. It is initiated by (b) ________. Formation of a new cell from an endospore is called (c) ________. This process is triggered by (d) ________.

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Textbook Question

Diagram each of the following flagellar arrangements:

a. Lophotrichous

b. Monotrichous

c. Peritrichous

d. Amphitrichous

e. Polar

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the following question.

a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.

b. Water will move into the cell.

c. Water will move out of the cell.

d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.

e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.


Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in distilled water and penicillin?

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