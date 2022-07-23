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Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Glycocalyx—adherence
b. Pili—reproduction
c. Cell wall—toxin
d. Cell wall—protection
e. Plasma membrane—transport

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of each microbial structure mentioned in the options. The glycocalyx is primarily involved in adherence, helping bacteria stick to surfaces.
Step 2: Recognize that pili are hair-like structures mainly used for attachment and conjugation (a form of genetic exchange), not reproduction. Reproduction in bacteria typically occurs by binary fission, which does not involve pili.
Step 3: Know that the cell wall provides structural support and protection to the cell, but it is not a source of toxins. Some bacteria produce toxins, but these are usually secreted proteins, not components of the cell wall itself.
Step 4: Confirm that the plasma membrane controls the transport of substances into and out of the cell, maintaining homeostasis.
Step 5: Based on these functions, identify which pair is mismatched by comparing the described function with the known role of the structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycocalyx and Adherence

The glycocalyx is a sticky, gelatinous layer surrounding some bacterial cells that helps them adhere to surfaces and form biofilms. This structure plays a key role in attachment and protection against environmental threats.
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The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers

Pili and Reproduction

Pili are hair-like appendages on bacterial cells primarily involved in attachment and conjugation (gene transfer), not reproduction. They facilitate DNA exchange but do not directly cause bacterial cell division.
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Cell Wall Functions

The bacterial cell wall provides structural support and protection against osmotic pressure. While some cell wall components (like endotoxins in Gram-negative bacteria) can act as toxins, the primary role of the cell wall is maintaining cell shape and integrity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starch is readily metabolized by many cells, but a starch molecule is too large to cross the plasma membrane. How does a cell obtain the glucose molecules from a starch polymer? How does the cell transport these glucose molecules across the plasma membrane?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false about fimbriae?

a. They are composed of protein.

b. They may be used for attachment.

c. They are found on gram-negative cells.

d. They are composed of pilin.

e. They may be used for motility.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the following:

a. Simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion

b. Active transport and facilitated diffusion

c. Active transport and group translocation

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Textbook Question

Answer the following questions using the diagrams provided, which represent cross sections of bacterial cell walls.

a. Which diagram represents a gram-positive bacterium? How can you tell?

b. Explain how the Gram stain works to distinguish these two types of cell walls.

c. Why does penicillin have no effect on most gram-negative cells?

d. How do essential molecules enter cells through each wall?

e. Which cell wall is toxic to humans?

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Textbook Question

Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Metachromatic granules—stored phosphates

b. Polysaccharide granules—stored starch

c. Lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid

d. Sulfur granules—energy reserve

e. Ribosomes—protein storage

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