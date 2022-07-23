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Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Metachromatic granules—stored phosphates
b. Polysaccharide granules—stored starch
c. Lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid
d. Sulfur granules—energy reserve
e. Ribosomes—protein storage

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function and composition of each cellular inclusion or structure mentioned in the options. This will help identify which pair is mismatched.
Step 2: Review metachromatic granules, which are known to store polyphosphate (stored phosphates). Confirm that this matches option (a).
Step 3: Examine polysaccharide granules, which typically store glycogen or starch. Verify if stored starch is correct for option (b).
Step 4: Consider lipid inclusions, which commonly store poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid, a type of lipid reserve. Check if this matches option (c).
Step 5: Analyze sulfur granules and ribosomes: sulfur granules serve as an energy reserve, while ribosomes are involved in protein synthesis, not protein storage. Identify which of these pairs is mismatched, focusing especially on option (e).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Inclusion Bodies

Inclusion bodies are intracellular storage structures in bacteria that store nutrients or energy reserves such as phosphates, polysaccharides, lipids, and sulfur. They help bacteria survive nutrient fluctuations by storing essential compounds for later use.
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Types of Stored Substances in Inclusions

Different inclusions store specific substances: metachromatic granules store polyphosphates, polysaccharide granules store glycogen or starch, lipid inclusions store poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid, and sulfur granules store elemental sulfur used as an energy source.
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Function of Ribosomes in Bacteria

Ribosomes are cellular structures responsible for protein synthesis, not storage. They translate mRNA into proteins, making them essential for cell function but unrelated to nutrient or energy storage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has

a. Ribosomes.

b. Mitochondria.

c. An endoplasmic reticulum.

d. A Golgi complex.

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Starch is readily metabolized by many cells, but a starch molecule is too large to cross the plasma membrane. How does a cell obtain the glucose molecules from a starch polymer? How does the cell transport these glucose molecules across the plasma membrane?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false about fimbriae?

a. They are composed of protein.

b. They may be used for attachment.

c. They are found on gram-negative cells.

d. They are composed of pilin.

e. They may be used for motility.

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Textbook Question

Answer the following questions using the diagrams provided, which represent cross sections of bacterial cell walls.

a. Which diagram represents a gram-positive bacterium? How can you tell?

b. Explain how the Gram stain works to distinguish these two types of cell walls.

c. Why does penicillin have no effect on most gram-negative cells?

d. How do essential molecules enter cells through each wall?

e. Which cell wall is toxic to humans?

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Textbook Question

Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Glycocalyx—adherence

b. Pili—reproduction

c. Cell wall—toxin

d. Cell wall—protection

e. Plasma membrane—transport

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