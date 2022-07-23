Which of the following is false about fimbriae?
a. They are composed of protein.
b. They may be used for attachment.
c. They are found on gram-negative cells.
d. They are composed of pilin.
e. They may be used for motility.
Which of the following is false about fimbriae?
a. They are composed of protein.
b. They may be used for attachment.
c. They are found on gram-negative cells.
d. They are composed of pilin.
e. They may be used for motility.
Compare and contrast the following:
a. Simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion
b. Active transport and facilitated diffusion
c. Active transport and group translocation
Match the structures in column A to their functions in column B.
Answer the following questions using the diagrams provided, which represent cross sections of bacterial cell walls.
a. Which diagram represents a gram-positive bacterium? How can you tell?
b. Explain how the Gram stain works to distinguish these two types of cell walls.
c. Why does penicillin have no effect on most gram-negative cells?
d. How do essential molecules enter cells through each wall?
e. Which cell wall is toxic to humans?
Use the following choices to answer the following question.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in an aqueous solution of lysozyme and 10% sucrose?
Why is an endospore called a resting structure? Of what advantage is an endospore to a bacterial cell?