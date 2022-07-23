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Ch. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 4 - Functional Anatomy of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic CellsProblem 9
Chapter 4, Problem 9

You have isolated a motile, gram-positive cell with no visible nucleus. You can assume this cell has
a. Ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria.
c. An endoplasmic reticulum.
d. A Golgi complex.
e. All of the above

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1
Step 1: Identify the type of cell based on the given characteristics: motile, gram-positive, and no visible nucleus. These features suggest the cell is a prokaryote, specifically a bacterium, because prokaryotes lack a true nucleus and gram-positive refers to a bacterial staining characteristic.
Step 2: Recall the cellular structures present in prokaryotic cells. Prokaryotes have ribosomes, which are essential for protein synthesis, but they do not have membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, or Golgi complex.
Step 3: Understand that mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, and Golgi complex are membrane-bound organelles found only in eukaryotic cells, not in prokaryotes like bacteria.
Step 4: Conclude that since the cell is gram-positive and lacks a nucleus, it must have ribosomes but not mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, or Golgi complex.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct assumption about this cell is that it has ribosomes (option a), but not the other organelles listed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gram-Positive Bacterial Cell Structure

Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan cell wall and lack a nucleus, classifying them as prokaryotes. Their cellular components differ from eukaryotes, notably lacking membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, and Golgi complex.
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Gram-Positive Cell Walls

Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Organelles

Prokaryotic cells, like bacteria, do not contain membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, or Golgi apparatus. Instead, they have ribosomes for protein synthesis, which are smaller but functionally similar to those in eukaryotes.
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Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles

Ribosomes in Prokaryotes

Ribosomes are essential cellular structures responsible for protein synthesis and are present in all living cells, including prokaryotes. In bacteria, ribosomes are free-floating in the cytoplasm and are critical for translating genetic information into proteins.
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Prokaryotic Ribosomes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starch is readily metabolized by many cells, but a starch molecule is too large to cross the plasma membrane. How does a cell obtain the glucose molecules from a starch polymer? How does the cell transport these glucose molecules across the plasma membrane?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:

a. Bacillus coagulans

b. Byssochlamys

c. flat sour spoilage

d. Lactobacillus

e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage


A heat-resistant fungus that causes spoilage in acidic foods.

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Textbook Question

The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except

a. Animal cells.

b. Gram-negative bacterial cells.

c. Fungal cells.

d. Mycoplasma cells.

e. Plant cells.

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Textbook Question

Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Metachromatic granules—stored phosphates

b. Polysaccharide granules—stored starch

c. Lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid

d. Sulfur granules—energy reserve

e. Ribosomes—protein storage

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Textbook Question

What group of microbes is characterized by cells that form filaments, reproduce by spores, and have peptidoglycan in their cell walls?

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