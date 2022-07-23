Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation
Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation
Briefly describe the components of DNA, and explain its functional relationship to RNA and protein.
Match the following examples of mutagens.
Feedback inhibition differs from repression because feedback inhibition
a. Is less precise.
b. Is slower acting.
c. Stops the action of preexisting enzymes.
d. Stops the synthesis of new enzymes.
e. All of the above
Bacteria can acquire antibiotic resistance by all of the following except
a. mutation.
b. insertion of transposons.
c. conjugation.
d. snRNPs.
e. transformation.
Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient cell by a bacteriophage.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation